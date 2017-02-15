Authorities in northern California lifted the three-day mandatory evacuation order which was issued on Sunday after an emergency spillway of America's tallest dam at Lake Oroville, threatened to fail due to structural damage.

More than 180,000 people living in Marysville, Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties were told to stay away from their homes on Sunday after authorities said the dam could unleash floodwaters along the Feather River, which ran through the area.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Tuesday that the evacuees can come back to their homes and reopen their businesses.

