Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Qatar on Tuesday on the last leg of a three-day Gulf tour meant to strengthen the country's political and economic ties with the oil-rich countries.

His agenda for the meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was expected to include both regional and international developments, including the ongoing conflict in Syria. "The Syria crisis, developments in Yemen and the fight against terrorism will all be on the agenda of talks [in Qatar] due to their negative impact on regional stability," Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok told Qatar's official QNA news agency.

Before visiting Qatar, Erdogan had visited Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Doha.

The relations between the two countries have developed significantly in recent years amid joint efforts to resolve outstanding regional crises.

According to Demirok, Turkey is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, especially with Qatar.

"The fruits of cooperation between Turkey and its Gulf partners can be seen in the foreign policies of these countries," Ismail Numan Telci, deputy director of the Middle East Institute, wrote for Qatar's English-language daily The Peninsula. "Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar attach importance to Turkey's priorities in the region and offer their support on many regional issues."

Economic investment

According to Telci, Turkey is also keen to diversify its primary sources of energy.

While Saudi Arabia and Qatar both represent important energy partners for Turkey, Telci added, Riyadh and Doha both see Turkey as a safe haven for investment in a number of sectors.

Economic relations between Turkey and Qatar saw significant growth between 2007 and 2016 – a period that also coincided with improved diplomatic relations.

Turkey has become an attractive market for Gulf investors in several fields, including the banking, transport, tourism, real estate, and energy sectors.

The number of investment projects now being undertaken by Turkish contractors in Qatar currently stands at over 120, with a combined worth of around $17 billion.