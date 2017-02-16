WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambians risk their lives to reach Europe
Gambia was one of the world's 20 poorest countries in 2015, with little improvement since. Many risk the journey to Europe in search of a better life. Whether this changes in the future could depend on the policies of the new president.
Gambians risk their lives to reach Europe
Gambians celebrate news of the swearing in of President Adama Barrow on January 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Many young people from poverty-stricken Gambia are ready to risk the hazardous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to seek a new life in Europe.

Whether this changes in the near future could depend on the new president.

Adama Barrow will be inaugurated on February 18. He campaigned on the promise of democracy and a healthier economy.

He replaces longtime leader Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled since seizing power in 1994.

Jammeh refused to cede power after losing a presidential election to Barrow in December, 2016. But he fled Gambia in January this year after regional militaries launched an operation to remove him.

Not everyone is convinced his successor can lift the country out of poverty.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah is in Brikama, Gambia, where he spoke with would-be migrants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us