Myanmar's army on Thursday ended a four-month long counter-insurgency operation in Rakhine state.

During the operation, human rights groups and the United Nations accused soldiers of rape and torture against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The military is also accused of burning over a thousand homes.

Nearly 70,000 Muslims have since escaped to Bangladesh.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Grunebaum who says it's unlikely the government will ever allow outsiders to investigate the human rights violations.