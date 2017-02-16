WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar army ends operation in Rakhine State
Myanmar's army has ended a four-month long operation which was dogged by allegations of torture and rape against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.
Myanmar army ends operation in Rakhine State
Rohingya Muslims at a camp for Muslim refugees in Sittwe, Rakhine state, western Myanmar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 16, 2017

Myanmar's army on Thursday ended a four-month long counter-insurgency operation in Rakhine state.

During the operation, human rights groups and the United Nations accused soldiers of rape and torture against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The military is also accused of burning over a thousand homes.

Nearly 70,000 Muslims have since escaped to Bangladesh.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Grunebaum who says it's unlikely the government will ever allow outsiders to investigate the human rights violations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us