WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Gambian president to be inaugurated on home soil
Former president Yahya Jammeh fled into exile after the West African regional bloc persuaded him to hand over power. It marks the first democratic transition of power in the country's history.
New Gambian president to be inaugurated on home soil
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The new president of Gambia will be inaugurated for a second time on Saturday.

It follows the December 1 election, which saw Adama Barrow defeat Yahya Jammeh.

The former ruler initially conceded defeat to Barrow, but then retracted.

It led to a period of political turmoil, which saw Barrow sworn-in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

Now, he will take part in an official ceremony in his home country.

Barrow has never held any public office and Gambians are hoping he'll bring change to a country which was ruled by Jammeh since 1994 following a coup.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports from Bakau in Gambia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us