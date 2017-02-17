The new president of Gambia will be inaugurated for a second time on Saturday.

It follows the December 1 election, which saw Adama Barrow defeat Yahya Jammeh.

The former ruler initially conceded defeat to Barrow, but then retracted.

It led to a period of political turmoil, which saw Barrow sworn-in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

Now, he will take part in an official ceremony in his home country.

Barrow has never held any public office and Gambians are hoping he'll bring change to a country which was ruled by Jammeh since 1994 following a coup.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports from Bakau in Gambia.