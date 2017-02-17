WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mattis pledges US support for Europe
The annual Munich security conference — the biggest international gathering of its kind — is taking place in the shadow of Brexit, Donald Trump's election to the White House, and the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Mattis pledges US support for Europe
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The bond between Europe and America is the "strongest bulwark" against instability and violence, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday as he addressed an international audience at the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

His comments were an attempt to calm Washington's jittery allies in Europe, who are seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's commitment to the political unity of the continent.

"The transatlantic bond remains our strongest bulwark against instability and violence," Mattis said. "I am confident that we will strengthen our partnerships, confronting those who choose to attack innocent people or our democratic processes and freedoms."

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood is in Munich and filed this report.

Mattis, in his debut trip to Europe called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.

"We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO's periphery and beyond," Mattis said.

'Stable European Union'

Also speaking at the event, Germany's Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen warned Washington against hurting European cohesion, saying a strong EU is also in the interest of the US.

"Our American friends know well that your tone on Europe and NATO has a direct impact on the cohesion of our continent," the minister said.

"A stable European Union is also in America's interest, as is a strong unified determined NATO," she added, in what appeared to be a rebuke of Trump's praise for Britain's decision to quit the EU as well as his criticism of NATO.

She also warned the US not to put its European allies and Russia on the same footing, amid Trump's seemingly cosy relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"There cannot be a policy of equidistance to allies and to those who openly question our values, our borders and international law," the minister said in reference to Russia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us