A car bomb blast in the southeastern Turkish town of Viransehir in the Sanliurfa province has targeted a building housing judges and prosecutors.

Sanliurfa's Governor Gungor Azim Tuna said a 3-year-old child was killed in the attack, which injured 15 others.

The blast occurred at 20:45 local time.

Tuna said the car was parked outside the lodging in the evening by a suspect aged 18-20 years old.

Police and ambulances have been sent to the scene to tend to the wounded.