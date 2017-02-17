WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military chief visits Turkey with Syria expected to top the agenda
The new US administration has told Turkey it will coordinate more closely with its NATO ally in the fight against Daesh and terror in northern Syria. Friday's meeting in Ankara is part of that process.
US military chief visits Turkey with Syria expected to top the agenda
General Joseph Dunford testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 9, 2015. / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

Turkey regularly called on the administration of former US President Barack Obama to provide more support for Turkey's position in the fight against regional terror, including the struggle against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey and the US are also at odds over US support for the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation.

US President Donald Trump has promised more coordination with Turkey, a NATO member, on the issue of fighting terror. Whether that extends to US support for the YPG could become clearer on Friday with the visit to Ankara by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Joseph Dunford was appointed chairman of the joint chiefs in September 2015, by then President Barack Obama.

Dunford's visit to Ankara follows one a week ago by new CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

TRT World's Francis Collings has this preview of Dunford's visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us