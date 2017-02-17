WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria, Russia, Trump & terror likely to top Munich agenda
The annual Munich Security Conference is also expected to focus on Ukraine and Europe's future in the face of Brexit, and the rise of right-wing populism on the continent and in the United States.
Syria, Russia, Trump & terror likely to top Munich agenda
The Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, host of the three-day security conference that begins on February 17. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The 2017 Munich Security Conference is taking place in the shadow of regional wars, the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and the US, the threat of terror, and Donald Trump.

The annual conference in the German city has become one of the world's most important foreign and security policy gatherings.

The agenda this year will include the future of transatlantic relations, NATO and the EU, the Ukraine crisis, ties to Russia, and the war in Syria, according to conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has this preview from Munich.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us