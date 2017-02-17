Turkey begins a countdown to the presidential referendum. The vote takes place on April 16.
Here's a brief overview of how the constitution might change if a referendum is passed:
• Position of the prime minister will be abolished
• The number of MPs will be increased to 600
• High-ranking public executives will be directly appointed by the president
• The president can be sent to the high court with 400 votes
• State of emergency will be declared by the president and approved by the Parliament
• The president will not be required to dissociate from his/her political party
• Judiciary, in addition to independence, will also be defined as impartial
• Parliamentary and presidential elections will be held simultaneously every five years
• The Parliament will be able to request an investigation into the president's affairs by passing a majority vote
• The president will appoint ministers and vice president(s)
• The Board of Judges and Prosecutors will be comprised of the minister of justice, the undersecretary, seven members appointed by the Parliament, and four members appointed by the president
• The age requirement to become an MP will be lowered to 18
• The legislative prerogative of the Parliament will be maintained
• The investigation decree for the president requires 360 votes
• Both the president and the parliament will be able to request a re-election
• The president must get parliamentary approval for the budget
• Military Courts will be restricted to disciplinary issues among military officers