Daesh kills 17 soldiers in eastern Afghanistan
The attack took place last night in the Dih Bala district of the Nangarhar province
A member of the Afghan security force keeps watch at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

Daesh has attacked security posts in eastern Afghanistan killing 17 soldiers, a provincial official said on Friday.

Ahmad Ali Hazrat, chief of the provincial council in the province, said the attack took place the previous night in the Dih Bala district in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hazrat said Daesh attacked army security posts from three directions and after several hours of heavy fighting, 17 army soldiers were dead.

General Doulat Waziri, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defiance, said 21 attackers were also killed in the fighting.

In recent weeks violence has flared up in Afghanistan. At least 22 people were killed earlier this month in a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing outside the Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul.

For more on this, Bilal Sarwary joins TRT World from Kabul.

SOURCE:AP
