CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Turkish kebap fires up regulatory debate
The Adana Chamber of Commerce wants to standardise the taste of the city's famous kebap. That amuses Adana's kebap makers, who don't think the authorities should meddle with their recipes.
Turkish kebap fires up regulatory debate
Critics say the standardised recipe the trade body came up with does not produce an authentic Adana kebap. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

The Adana Chamber of Commerce says its decision to standardise the ingredients and preparation of the city's spicy kebap will ensure the recipe is preserved for future generations, and make the local favourite export-friendly.

The only problem is that critics say they've got it all wrong.

"The standardised recipe from the Chamber of Commerce is not the real Adana kebap. It's something different," Zekeriya Tiniz, the owner of Elem restaurant, told TRT World.

As Andre Pierre du Plessis discovered, local restaurateurs are proud of their distinctive taste and don't want authorities messing with their recipe for success.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us