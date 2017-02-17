WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple suicide bombings rock northeast Nigeria
Up to seven suspected Boko Haram militants attempted to target refugees as they were preparing to return to their home villages in the Borno State.
Multiple suicide bombings rock northeast Nigeria
Multiple suicide attacks targeted Nigeria's north-eastern city of Maiduguri on Friday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2017

Seven suspected Boko Haram militants on Friday blew themselves up on the outskirts of the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to a local aid agency.

Refugees preparing to return to their home villages were targeted by the militants, said a witness to the attempted attack.

Witnesses also said the attackers detonated their bombs near a large refugee camp, outside which crowds of displaced people were gathering around trucks to form convoys before trying to return home.

Ahmed Satoni, the chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said they did not record any civilian casualties.

The agency said eight members of a local militia, the civilian Joint Task Force, were wounded in the attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari in December said the capture of a key camp marked the "final crushing" of Boko Haram in its last enclave in the Sambisa forest, once the group's stronghold.

However, the group, which divided into two factions last year, has stepped up its attacks.

One Boko Haram faction is led by Abubakar Shekau from the Sambisa forest and the other, allied to Daesh, is led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, and is based in the Lake Chad region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us