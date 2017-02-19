For refugees and those without shelter, winter months in Turkey are a particularly harsh time. One family, however, is trying to make life easier for those on the streets.

At the 'Soup Kitchens for the Homeless', volunteers serve up hot soup to hundreds of homeless people living in Istanbul at 15 different locations every night.

Mahmut Karaman and Mustafa Fazil Karaman started the soup kitchen in August 2015. Mahmut knows how it feels to be without food and shelter – he was once homeless. The family dishes up 200 litres of soup per night, reaching up to 600 people daily.