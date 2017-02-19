TÜRKİYE
Istanbul's soup kitchen feeds hundreds in need
Mahmut, who was once homeless, is behind the project. "According to our customs, eating alone is a shame. There is a thousand-year history of sharing in Anatolia - that is the reason behind the foundation."
Mahmut's soup kitchen ladles out 200 litres of soup every night. There are few other services for the homeless in Istanbul; the metropolitan municipality converted a sports hall into a shelter during winter. / TRT World and Agencies
February 19, 2017

For refugees and those without shelter, winter months in Turkey are a particularly harsh time. One family, however, is trying to make life easier for those on the streets.

At the 'Soup Kitchens for the Homeless', volunteers serve up hot soup to hundreds of homeless people living in Istanbul at 15 different locations every night.

Mahmut Karaman and Mustafa Fazil Karaman started the soup kitchen in August 2015. Mahmut knows how it feels to be without food and shelter – he was once homeless. The family dishes up 200 litres of soup per night, reaching up to 600 people daily.

