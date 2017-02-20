WORLD
2 MIN READ
Going bilingual at University of Texas
Professor Dagoberto Ramirez, who teaches in English and Spanish at the varsity's Rio Grande Valley campus, says encouraging two languages in the classroom is a strategy for a successful future in America.
Going bilingual at University of Texas
Professor Dagoberto Ramirez who teaches at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley wants the nation to be more open to Spanish culture even as the country is led by a Republican president whose politics are seen by some as less than inclusive. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Officials in the United States are expected to discuss border security and immigration later this week. As Mexicans protest President Donald Trump's wall and undocumented immigrants get rounded up, some living in the US border state Texas are offering a more inclusive approach.

More than a quarter of the 27 million people in Texas speak Spanish.

A professor at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – 18 kilometres from the Mexican border – thinks removing language barriers is one way to make the locals and the nation be more receptive to Spanish culture. Professor Dagoberto Ramirez teaches a programme - bilingually.

"The whole idea of bilingualism...is that a person with two languages is worth two people," Ramirez said.

Professor Ramirez says encouraging both languages in the classroom is a strategy for a future of success in a changing America, one led by a Republican president whose politics are seen by some as less than inclusive.

The local chairman of the Republican party agrees with Ramirez's strategy. Bilingualism ability is good for the economy, according to Sergio Sanchez.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson takes us inside the public university system with a unique approach to bilingual education.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us