North Korea's envoy to Malaysia on Monday said the police investigation into last week's murder at Kuala Lumpur's main airport could not be trusted. He also said the victim was not Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Malaysian authorities have identified the victim as Kim Jong-nam. But DPRK ambassador Kang Chol said the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on a passport carried by the dead man.

"It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police," the ambassador said.

Malaysia earlier recalled its envoy from Pyongyang and summoned North Korea's ambassador in Kuala Lumpur to explain accusations that Malaysian authorities were colluding "with external forces" over the investigation into the slaying of leader Kim Jung-un's estranged half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.

CCTV purportedly captures killing

Malaysian police are hunting four North Koreans who fled the country after last Monday's attack. Malaysia's Star newspaper reported the four had returned to Pyongyang, via Jakarta and Dubai.

South Korean and US officials have said the killing was probably carried out by North Korean agents.

Footage from airport cameras purportedly showing the assault on Kim emerged on Monday. Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV showed what it claims was CCTV footage of a woman poisoning Kim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Police officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the tape.

Malaysian authorities carried out an autopsy on the body last week, and said the results could be revealed by Wednesday. Last week, they said they would not release the body to North Korea until Kim's next-of-kin provide DNA samples to confirm it is Kim Jong-nam.

North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia questioned the motives of Malaysian authorities, saying they were hiding "something."

The 46-year-old elder half-brother of North Korea's leader had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection.

He had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea, and was thought to be a target for assassination.

Malaysia is one of the few countries that has maintained good diplomatic relations with North Korea.

On Monday, Prime Minister Najib Razak said Malaysia has no reason to paint North Korea in a bad light and will be objective in its inquiry into Kim's death.

