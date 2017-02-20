POLITICS
Is this an FA Cup fairy tale in the making?
Sutton United will face English football giants Arsenal in round five of the Football Association Cup. Fifth-tier Sutton United beat 2nd-tier Leeds United in round four.
Sutton United are currently in 17th place in the National League. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Sutton United is a team of part-timers from South London. But on Monday night they will host 12-time FA Cup winners Arsenal at the Borough Sports Ground in London.

Arsenal is in the top half of the Premier League title but is not doing that well in the Champions League.

TRT World'sSamantha Johnson reports on what could be a fairy tale in the making.

When a draw is as good as a win

Minor league Sutton United are dreaming of a draw against a second-string Arsenal team when the Premier League giants come visiting for Monday's FA Cup fifth-round fixture.

"The best result for the players would be a 0-0 -- for you lot probably a 3-3 or 2-2," Sutton manager Paul Doswell said.

Bayern Munich thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in a last-16 first-leg Champions League match on Wednesday. How they will fare in front of 5,000 fans in the south-west London suburbs remains to be seen.

