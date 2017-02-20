TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
How do Turkish political parties differ on constitutional reform?
While the governing AK Party as well as the nationalist MHP party support constitutional reforms, opposition parties CHP and the HDP are strongly against them.
How do Turkish political parties differ on constitutional reform?
Turkish people will vote on constitutional amendments on April 16. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Turkish citizens will vote on 18 constitutional amendments on April 16.

The amendments that include the abolition of the office of prime minister was introduced by the governing AK Party, with support from the MHP group.

Supporters of the reforms argue that presidential system will result in a stronger executive branch. That in turn might forestall the creation of coalition governments that have destabilised Turkey's governance in recent history.

Opposition parties do not agree. The CHP and the HDP believes the reforms will undermine the system's current checks and balances, giving way to a one-man rule. Here is an extended version of their arguments: 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us