WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Vice President Pence in Brussels to strengthen bilateral ties
A month after US President Donald Trump caused alarm by endorsing Brexit and suggesting others may follow Britain out of the EU, Pence says he had come to "the home" of the EU with a message.
US Vice President Pence in Brussels to strengthen bilateral ties
US Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

US Vice President Mike Pence met senior European Union officials in Brussels on Monday in an effort to foster better relations.

Speaking of a "strong commitment ... to continue cooperation and partnership with the European Union," Pence said, "Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all, the same purpose to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

Pence's comments come after US President Donald Trump caused alarm among EU leaders by endorsing Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

They're also concerned about Trump's links with the Russian administration.

EU officials said they were encouraged by what they called Pence's clear assurances, including those on US backing for holding the European Union together after Brexit, though they will watch carefully to see how far Trump's actions match his deputy's words.

Pence's two-day visit also included a meeting with NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg - where he reassured leaders of Washington's commitment to the military alliance.

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek is following the story from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us