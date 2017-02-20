WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump picks McMaster as new national security adviser
US President Donald Trump says Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster is a "man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."
US President Donald Trump talking to Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on February 20. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

US President Donald Trump on Monday named US Army Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, giving the military a major role on his foreign policy team.

McMaster, 54, has taken the post that was left vacant by Michael Flynn.

Flynn was forced to resign last week after reports emerged that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about speaking to Russia's ambassador about US sanctions before Trump's inauguration.

He also named Keith Kellogg, a retired US army general who has been serving as the acting national security adviser, as chief of staff to the National Security Council.

Trump said John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, would serve the administration in another capacity.

McMaster, who was listed as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2014, is a West Point graduate known as "HR," with a PhD in US history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

His fame grew after he published 1997 book "Dereliction of Duty" which criticised the country's military and political leadership for poor leadership during the Vietnam War.

The national security adviser is an independent aide to the president and does not require confirmation by the US Senate.

TRT World'sKate Fisher from Washington has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
