WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six dead as protests turn violent in Guinea
Demonstrators ask for a higher salary and better working conditions for teachers.
Six dead as protests turn violent in Guinea
Soldiers walk in a street during a protest by teachers asking for wage increase and more hiring on February 20, 2017 in Conakry. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

At least six people died during violent protests in the Guinean capital on Monday, as people demonstrated over teachers' strikes that have closed schools for the past three weeks.

Four men, including two young people, and one woman were shot and killed during the clashes, said a hospital source.

At least 30 people were also wounded, including members of the police force in Conakry, the government said in a statement.

In the past weeks, mainly young people and students have taken to the streets to support teachers' strikes as the unions launched the strike on February 1 to protest the government's decision to dismiss or cut the salaries of many junior teachers after the latest civil service exams.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports

Unidentified assailants on Monday morning attacked a police station and demonstrators clashed with gendarmes in several districts of Conakry, witnesses said.

The government called the protests "illegal and forbidden" and marked them "acts of violence, of vandalism."

The government closed schools on February 1, and asked the teachers to return to school two weeks later after a series of talks.

However, unions called for a strike, which was still in effect on Monday in the capital and in other parts of the country.

General strikes about 10 years ago caused major disruptions in Guinea, which has around a third of the world's reserves of bauxite, used to make aluminium. The subsequent crackdown led by security forces led to the deaths of 135 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us