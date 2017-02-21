POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Free runner Jason Paul pushes limits in China's Ice City
In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul took on the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
Free runner Jason Paul pushes limits in China's Ice City
German athlete Jason Paul who started his free running at 14 has turned his journey to &quot;Freeze running&quot; in China's Ice City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

German athlete Jason Paul has taken his sport beyond its urban terrain as he put his free running skills to icy winter tracks in China's 33rd edition of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

A video released by Red Bull Media House shows the free runner vaulting, climbing, and performing a variety of acrobatic stunts, bouncing off obstacles on his path as he runs along cathedrals and bridges made of ice.

In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul challenged the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

"What an epic playground for free runners. I was overwhelmed when I entered the ice city for the first time after months of preparation," Paul said.

I managed to invent new moves that would not be possible anywhere else than in the ice city. I found a new facet of my sport at Harbin.

The festival that opened on January 5 features palaces and sculptures carved in ice and snow by 10,000 sculptors and artists.

It will welcome visitors until February 25.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us