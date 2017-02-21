TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament strips HDP co-chair of MP status
In November, 13 HDP lawmakers were arrested including HDP co-leaders Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas on terrorism-related charges.
Turkish parliament strips HDP co-chair of MP status
Figen Yuksekdag and her party have denied any links to the group. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday stripped HDP co-chair Figen Yuksekdag off her Member of Parliament status.

Yuksekdag has been in jail for the past three months on terror-related charges for having alleged links to the PKK terrorist organisation, and of furthering the group's violent agenda.

The party and Yuksekdag have denied any links to the group.

Last May, Turkey's parliament approved the lifting of immunity from parliamentarians, after which a number of MPs from various parties were summoned to give court testimony.

Thirteen HDP members, including Yuksekdag and the party's other co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, were arrested after they refused to testify in court when summoned.

Demirtas was also sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of "insulting the Turkish people, the Republic of Turkey and state institutions."

According to the constitution, an MP cannot be tried without permission from parliament.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us