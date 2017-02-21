Libya's Red Crescent said at least 74 bodies of migrants washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean Sea, on Tuesday morning.

Migrant deaths have risen to record levels along the Libya-Italy smuggling route across the Mediterranean.

The aid organisation's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati said the circumstances involving the drowning of the migrants are not yet clear.

The agency posted on its Twitter account photographs of dozens of bodies in white and black body bags lined up along the shore.

Al-Misrati also said local authorities will take the bodies to a cemetery in Libya's capital Tripoli, which has been allocated for unidentified persons.