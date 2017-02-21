WORLD
Bodies of 74 migrants wash ashore in Libya
Libya's Red Crescent says the circumstances involving the drowning of the migrants are still unclear.
At least 74 bodies of migrants washed ashore in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean Sea, on February 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Libya's Red Crescent said at least 74 bodies of migrants washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean Sea, on Tuesday morning.

Migrant deaths have risen to record levels along the Libya-Italy smuggling route across the Mediterranean.

The aid organisation's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati said the circumstances involving the drowning of the migrants are not yet clear.

The agency posted on its Twitter account photographs of dozens of bodies in white and black body bags lined up along the shore.

Al-Misrati also said local authorities will take the bodies to a cemetery in Libya's capital Tripoli, which has been allocated for unidentified persons.

SOURCE:AP
