Demand for meat substitutes rises
Meat alternatives are in high demand to meet the rising food and meat demands of the world's population.
In these black bean burgers, some non-meat ingredients mixed into 85 percent lean ground beef enhance the flavour while reducing the amount of meat (and fat) in each burger. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Entrepreneurs are searching for meat substitutes to meet the growing demand of meat in the wake of the exploding world population.

While meat production has tripled over the last 40 years, environmental concerns about raising livestock and limited capacity to provide meat for larger population attract people to invest more on meat alternatives, such as whole-food plant-based substitutes or cellular agriculture.

According to the UN, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. Some say there is no way the meat demand can be met given the exponential growth forecast in the world's population and, as such, meat substitutes are the future.

"Our burgers that is made from wheat, oats, chickpea and apple, sage, fennel contain more protein than a beef burger's one," said Barry Honeycombe, the owner of More Than Meat.

TRT World'sDana Lewis reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
