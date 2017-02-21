WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombers attack court in Pakistan
At least seven people were killed and over 20 wounded in the blasts which took place at a sessions court in Tangi, a town in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan has seen a spike in fatal bombings in recent weeks.
Policemen stand guard at a courthouse after an attack by suicide bombers in Charsadda, Pakistan, February 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Suicide bombers attacked a town in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Blasts and gunshots were heard near a busy sessions court in the town of Tangi in Charsadda district.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured, a senior police official told TRT World. Local journalist Mureeb Mohmand updated the number of injured to over 20, citing the district commissioner.

A third suicide bomber was killed by security officials, The Express Tribune reported. There were at least two judges present on the premises.

The injured were taken to Peshawar, the capital of the province.

Taliban splinter group claims responsibility

Splinter Taliban group Jamaatur Ahrar spokesman Asad Mansoor claimed responsibility for the attack in a message to journalists.

Pakistan has been hit by a string of militant bombings and suicide attacks over the past 10 days, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
