WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amnesty says hateful rhetoric by politicians encourages hate crimes
In its annual 2016 report, Amnesty says divisive policies made the world a ‘darker' place.
Amnesty says hateful rhetoric by politicians encourages hate crimes
A woman wearing a US flag hijab is pictured during an &quot;I am Muslim Too&quot; rally in Times Square, Manhattan, New York, US, February 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

Amnesty International said on Wednesday hateful rhetoric by politicians has encouraged a rise in discrimination and hate crimes in Europe and the United Sates.

"2016 was a year marked globally by hateful rhetoric and fear driven politics," said Claire Mallinson, National Director at Amnesty International Australia.

In its annual human rights report released on Wednesday, Amnesty said, "Many governments and politicians shamelessly blamed the world's most vulnerable people – including refugees, minorities and migrants – for economic hardships, and in doing so encouraged a rise in discrimination and hate crimes, particularly in Europe and the USA."

World - a 'darker, unstable place'

It said US President Donald Trump's "poisonous" rhetoric on his way to winning the White House led a global trend towards increasingly divisive politics in 2016.

"Donald Trump's poisonous campaign rhetoric exemplifies a global trend towards angrier and more divisive politics," Amnesty said in a statement issued in Paris.

The world, it said, had become a "darker ... unstable place", with a rise in hate speech targeting refugees across Europe and the US.

"The early indications from Trump suggest a foreign policy that will significantly undermine multilateral cooperation and usher in a new era of greater instability and mutual suspicion," it added.

Amnesty said populist movements and messages had also become more common in Europe, notably in Poland and Hungary.

The result was a pervasive weakening of the rule of law and an erosion in the protection of human rights, particularly for refugees and terrorism suspects, but ultimately for everyone.

Amnesty chief Salil Shetty, while presenting the 2016 report in Paris, said, "One of the most dangerous things that happened in 2016 was to increasingly start equating refugees with terrorists."

"We have reached a point where there is no longer any red line. Almost no action has become too appalling or indefensible," Shetty said.

In this new reality it's easy to imagine a dystopian future where unrestrained brutality becomes a new normal.

He said that last year the world "ceased to be shocked by the deliberate bombing of hospitals and schools in conflict zones."

Click here to read the full report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us