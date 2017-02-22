When you think of Pakistan, you might not think of skiing. Well, improved security has brought a revival of winter tourism to Pakistan's Swat Valley.

The region was under Taliban control for almost a decade; they declared skiing "un-Islamic."

In 2009, Pakistan's army drove militants out of the valley and since then there has been a marked improvement in the security environment.

And now a swathe of local tourists are making the most of their mountains, and operators are hoping foreign ones will follow suit.

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports.