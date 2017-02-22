WORLD
Pakistan's Swat sees revival of winter tourism
Located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the scenic Swat Valley is referred to as the ‘Switzerland of Pakistan.'
A man skis in the powder snow at the top of the ski resort in Malam Jabba, Pakistan, February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

When you think of Pakistan, you might not think of skiing. Well, improved security has brought a revival of winter tourism to Pakistan's Swat Valley.

The region was under Taliban control for almost a decade; they declared skiing "un-Islamic."

In 2009, Pakistan's army drove militants out of the valley and since then there has been a marked improvement in the security environment.

And now a swathe of local tourists are making the most of their mountains, and operators are hoping foreign ones will follow suit.

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
