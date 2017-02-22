BIZTECH
High-tech undersea cable system to connect 3 continents
The subsea internet cable system will connect 18 countries in Asia and Europe via the Middle East.
Costing $700m, the cable has the capacity of 24 terabytes per second using 100Gbps technology. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

A new global state-of-the-art undersea internet cable system is due to start operating in Asia and Europe.

A consortium of 19 telecom operators from 18 countries, including Turk Telekom International, officially launched the project at a ceremony in Istanbul on Tuesday.

As part of the project, Turk Telekom built a high-capacity submarine data network in the Aegean resort town of Marmaris.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis spoke to the company's chairman, Mehmet Toros, about the project.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is funding Turkey's investment in the project.

SOURCE:TRT World
