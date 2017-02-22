The new president of Somalia will be inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony performed under high security in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected two weeks ago pledging to cut down on corruption.

Western donors welcomed his election. The European Union urged him to tackle corruption, while the United States called the transition a "step forward" despite concerns about irregularities. Opponents had accused each other of vote buying.

Mohamed, a former prime minister better known in Somalia by his nickname "Farmajo" due to his love of cheese as a child, told lawmakers shortly after his election that his "core value is justice, to help the poor people."

But as TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports corruption is just one of the problems he faces.