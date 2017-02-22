WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nepal prepares for Maha Shivaratri, an ancient Hindu pilgrimage
The "Great night of Shiva" will be observed on Friday February 24 to honour Lord Shiva, one of the most important Hindu gods.
Nepal prepares for Maha Shivaratri, an ancient Hindu pilgrimage
Devotees queue to offer a prayers during the &quot;Shivaratri&quot; pilgrimage at the courtyard of the Pashupatinath Hindu temple in Katmandu, Nepal, February 27, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

Around one million Hindus will flock to Kathmandu's Pashupatinath temple to observe the annual Maha Shivaratri, or "Great night of Shiva", to honour Lord Shiva, one of Hinduism's three main gods.

The pilgrimage is made by Hindus, mainly from South Asia and the world, to cleanse their sins and pray to Lord Shiva, fast, meditate and earn a place in heaven. Maha Shivarathri will be observed on February 24 this year.

One legend says that when Lord Shiva's consort, Goddess Parvati died, he emerged from the forests near the temple, his body smeared with ash and smoking cannabis.

Cannabis grows wild in the forests of Nepal, but the usage and traffic of the narcotic is illegal in the country, and only permitted as a religious ritual for ascetics during the festival, in imitatation of Lord Shiva.

The Sadhus are allowed to smoke cannabis but not sell or distribute it among pilgrims.

This year's festival include modern touches such as CCTV cameras to help protect crowds. Some of the holy men also play music on their mobile phones.

For pilgrims, the rituals also involve pouring milk on a stone statue and making offerings of fruit, sandalwood paste and incense sticks.

But for most observers, the pilgrimage remains deeply spiritual.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us