TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warns that the Fethullah Gulen-led network remains active in 170 countries and poses a threat to both Turkey and Pakistan.
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has praised Pakistan for its efforts in cracking down on a global network linked to US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since leaving Turkey in 1999, of orchestrating a failed military coup attempt to topple the Turkish government in July last year.

Turkish authorities have been prosecuting members of the network, commonly known as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), since the abortive putsch amid mass investigations into the suspected infiltration of state institutions, including the military, the police, the judiciary, universities and schools.

"We know that brotherly country Pakistan is showing a meticulous approach to wiping out this terror group," Prime Minister Yildirim said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Ankara on Thursday.

Describing FETO as a threat to national security to both countries, Yildirim underlined that the network remains active in about 170 countries around the world.

Sharif, who arrived in Turkey on a three-day visit to co-chair the fifth High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, reiterated his support for the Turkish government against FETO, as well as the PKK and Daesh.

The two countries are expected to sign a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) this year. Turkey and Pakistan have already signed agreements and memoranda of understanding in the fields of hydrocarbons, environment, forestry, news agency cooperation, and exchange of financial intelligence and armed forces personnel in previous High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings.

The council meetings also resulted in six joint working groups in energy, finance, banking, transport and communications, culture and tourism and education.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us