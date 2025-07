The 14th Hollywood Black Film Festival, also known as the Black Sundance, is currently under way in Marina Del Ray, California. It takes place just days before the Academy Awards, which has recently come under fire for not including African-American actors.

Founded in 1998, the festival has screened over 1,000 films from the US, Canada and 25 countries around the world.

TRT World spoke to Tanya Kersey​, the founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival.