The Japanese capital Tokyo is a vibrant metropolis and one of the most expensive cities in the world.

But overpopulation is causing many problems in Tokyo such as traffic jams and pollution.

And for many Tokyoites, it's making life in the metropolis unbearable and is pushing more and more of them to relocate to quiet mountain valleys and fishing villages.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports on why the trend of ditching urban life is growing.