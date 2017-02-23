WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish-backed FSA recaptures al-Bab from Daesh
The Free Syrian Army says it has taken full control of al-Bab, pushing back Daesh militants to the nearby town of Tadif.
Turkish-backed FSA recaptures al-Bab from Daesh
FSA fighters on the outskirts of al-Bab in northern Syria on February 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2017

Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces backed by the Turkish military on Thursday retook the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from Daesh.

"We are announcing al-Bab completely liberated, and we are now clearing mines from residential neighbourhoods," said Ahmad Othman, commander of the Sultan Mourad rebel group, part of the FSA.

Al-Bab is a strategic town on a supply route from Daesh's de facto capital in Syria, Raqqa. Its loss is a blow for the terrorist organisation.

Turkey and its allies now plan to press on towards Raqqa.

The Turkish army said on Thursday it had killed at least 58 Daesh militants in and around al-Bab during the latest operations in the area.

Turkey in August 2016 launched Operation Euphrates Shield with Turkish-backed opposition forces to secure Turkey's border with Syria.

The operation aims to drive Daesh and the armed wing of the PYD - considered the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and the EU list as a terrorist organisation - out of the region.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi in Gaziantep, on Turkey's border with Syria, has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us