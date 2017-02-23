At least nine people were arrested as authorities moved on Wednesday to shut down a protest camp against construction of a $3.7 billion oil pipeline.

US President Donald Trump reversed an Obama administration stay on construction of the pipeline and ordered its completion after he took office last month.

All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from the months-long protest earlier left their riverside camp as the eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.

Critics of the pipeline say it threatens local water resources and sacred tribal sites.

TRT World'sSarah Jones explains the background and development of the protest.