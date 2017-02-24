Japan is the world's number three economy but it comes at a cost. Many of its citizens work some of the longest hours on the planet and it's taking a toll.

There is even a word in Japanese, "Karoshi," which means "death from overwork."

But now, Tokyo's governor is launching "Premium Friday," as part of a campaign to encourage companies to let workers leave the office at 3pm on Fridays at least once a month.

TRT World spoke to Mayu Yoshida, who said the initiative could address a national health crisis in Japan, and boost consumer spending too.