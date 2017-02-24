WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan wants workers to leave the office early on Friday
It's a national campaign to get workers, at least once a month, to leave their desks earlier. Tokyo is pushing the campaign after the CEO of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu resigned following the suicide of an employee because of overwork.
The initiative to cut down working hours also aims to give people more time to shop. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

Japan is the world's number three economy but it comes at a cost. Many of its citizens work some of the longest hours on the planet and it's taking a toll.

There is even a word in Japanese, "Karoshi," which means "death from overwork."

But now, Tokyo's governor is launching "Premium Friday," as part of a campaign to encourage companies to let workers leave the office at 3pm on Fridays at least once a month.

TRT World spoke to Mayu Yoshida, who said the initiative could address a national health crisis in Japan, and boost consumer spending too.

SOURCE:TRT World
