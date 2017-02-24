US President Donald Trump promised to destroy Daesh as he spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Friday.

​He declared the start of a new political era of action where "the era of empty talk is over" while claiming that immigration has leads to crime and attacks, citing examples from Sweden, Germany and France.

Trump also criticised what he called purveyors of "fake news."

"They are the enemy of the people, because they have no sources. They just make 'em up when there are none," he said.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports.

The CPAC gathering, now in its third day, has already addressed how to fulfill long-held Republican goals to revamp the tax code, roll back regulations on business and repeal former Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

Trump also said he aims to substantially upgrade the military in both offensive and defensive capabilities, with a massive spending request that would make the country's defence "bigger and better and stronger than ever before."

"And, hopefully, we'll never have to use it, but nobody is going to mess with us. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military buildups in American history," he said.