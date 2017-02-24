WORLD
3 MIN READ
Donors pledge $672m in emergency aid for Lake Chad region
The donor countries are meeting at the Humanitarian Conference in Oslo to raise aid for millions of people threatened by famine in Nigeria and Lake Chad region.
Donors pledge $672m in emergency aid for Lake Chad region
The participants to the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region pose for a family photo in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

Donor countries meeting in Oslo on Friday pledged $672 million in emergency aid for people threatened by famine in the Lake Chad region, Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende said.

The amount was pledged over three years, and aims to help 10.7 million people in need. The international donor conference in the Norweigian capital aims to raise $1.5 billion in 2017 for the region, the United Nations said.

UN Under-Secretary General Stephen O'Brien said he was optimistic the overall target for this year would be met.

"In one morning we have raised a third of that," he said.

The United States, whose new administration has said it intends to slash its development aid budget, was not among the 14 countries that pledged money.

Lake Chad region

The region comprises northeast Nigeria, northern Cameroon, western Chad and southeast Niger.

An eight-year conflict between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram militants has devastated the region.

The situation in the region has been described by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as "the worst in the world."

Humanitarian organisations can only access populations at risk as the Nigerian army liberates territories from Boko Haram, but people remain inaccessible.

Many roads are passable only under the escort of Nigerian soldiers, and ambushes pose a constant threat. Other places are accessible only by helicopter, where "horrible rates of malnutrition" are observed among children.

"In the whole of the Lake Chad region we've seen the fight against Boko Haram take priority above all else, with military and political objectives directed towards this," said Natalie Roberts, head of emergencies for MSF in Nigeria's Borno State.

"We now find ourselves in the midst of a huge humanitarian crisis," she added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us