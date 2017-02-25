WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seoul sees massive but peaceful protest against impeached president
The South Korean parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye over her alleged role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal. Protesters have taken to the streets, calling for her resignation.
Seoul sees massive but peaceful protest against impeached president
Saturday's protest in Seoul against South Korean President Park Geun-hye fell on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of her inauguration. February 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

A large crowd took to the streets of central Seoul Saturday to demand South Korea's President Park Geun-hye step down.

Organisers of the rally estimated a one-million-strong crowd showed up to protest against Park, who has been impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal. Saturday's rally was largely peaceful, as were previous protests, with songs and speeches striking a festive tone, mixed with angry calls for her to quit.

Park is accused of colluding with her old friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses to make contributions to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives. She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with Choi. Samsung is one of the big businesses implicated in the case.

Saturday also marked the fourth anniversary of Park's inauguration.

Park's impeachment is being reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which has 180 days from the December 9 impeachment vote to decide whether to uphold the vote or overturn it and reinstate the leader.

The court said it would conclude oral arguments on February 27. It has not said when it would deliver a verdict but, according to past practice, a decision could be expected after about two weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us