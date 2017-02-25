A large crowd took to the streets of central Seoul Saturday to demand South Korea's President Park Geun-hye step down.

Organisers of the rally estimated a one-million-strong crowd showed up to protest against Park, who has been impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal. Saturday's rally was largely peaceful, as were previous protests, with songs and speeches striking a festive tone, mixed with angry calls for her to quit.

Park is accused of colluding with her old friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses to make contributions to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives. She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with Choi. Samsung is one of the big businesses implicated in the case.

Saturday also marked the fourth anniversary of Park's inauguration.

Park's impeachment is being reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which has 180 days from the December 9 impeachment vote to decide whether to uphold the vote or overturn it and reinstate the leader.

The court said it would conclude oral arguments on February 27. It has not said when it would deliver a verdict but, according to past practice, a decision could be expected after about two weeks.