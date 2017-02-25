Azerbaijan on Saturday said several of its soldiers have been killed during clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for an outbreak of violence.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement that its forces had "suffered losses" when its positions were assaulted by Armenian troops.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Ministry said that Armenian forces did not suffer any casualties and that the Azerbaijani soldiers were killed after an attack was launched on them.

Nagorno-Karabakh is in Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994, it has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces and the Armenian military.

An outbreak of fighting in April killed about 75 soldiers from both sides.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Karabakh, Azerbaijan.