WORLD
3 MIN READ
Man kills one and injures two in car-ramming attack in Germany
The driver was shot and apprehended by the police after he crashed a rental vehicle into a group of pedestrians in the busy area of Bismarckplatz in Heidelberg.
Man kills one and injures two in car-ramming attack in Germany
According to the police, the suspect was seen getting out of the car with a knife and was later tracked down to an old swimming pool. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

A man rammed his car into a group of people in the German town of Heidelberg on Saturday, killing one and injuring two, German police said.

The incident took place in Heidelberg's busy neighbourhood of Bismarckplatz. The perpetrator drove a rental vehicle into a group of pedestrians in front of a bakery, according to police. The suspect had stopped at a traffic light and when it turned green, he hit the group of people at high speed and smashed into a pillar.

A 73-year-old German man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later. The two other people who were injured, a 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina, received hospital treatment but were later discharged.

Police said the suspect, identified as a 35 year-old German man, got out of the vehicle with a knife. He was shot by police after a brief stand-off, leaving him severely injured. He is now in a hospital in Heidelberg.

"As yet nothing is known about the background or motivation for his behaviour. We also don't know what his present state of health is. We know that he is being treated and that he is seriously injured, but I cannot tell you what the present medical diagnosis is," Police spokesman Heiko Kranz said.

Kranz said experts were gathering evidence such as DNA traces and fingerprints and examining the contents of the car. He added the suspect will be interviewed when he is fit to be questioned.

The German authorities are on high alert after a failed Tunisian asylum-seeker drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us