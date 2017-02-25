WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters clash with police in Philippines
The protest follows the arrest of President Rodrigo Duterte's high-profile critic, Senator Leila de Lima, who was arrested on drug-related charges.
Protesters clash with police in Philippines
More than 7,000 drug suspects have been killed by police and unknown assassins since Duterte assumed power in July last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

Protesters clashed with police in Manila on Saturday during a rally against Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war on drugs.

The demonstration comes a day after Duterte's most high-profile critic, Senator Leila de Lima, was arrested on drug-related charges.

The rally began peacefully, but later turned violent when a clash erupted between a group of people and police.

Law enforcement authorities resorted to using a water canon to disperse the crowd which injured some people.

Earlier, the crowd gathered outside the national police headquarters where de Lima was detained on Friday, to protest against the alleged death-squad murders of thousands of drug suspects.

More than 7,000 drug suspects have been killed by police and unknown assassins since Duterte assumed power in July last year.

Protesters warned that Duterte's crackdown could lead to a repeat of the military-backed dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, which was toppled in a bloodless revolution 31 years ago.

Bonifacio Ilagan, who led one of the protests outside the police headquarters said, "We are taking the matter seriously. We are warning our people about the threat of rising fascism."

More protests were expected later with thousands of De Lima supporters of set to join another rally.

De Lima, a former human rights commissioner, said she was being persecuted for her decade-long efforts to expose Duterte as the leader of death squads when he was a mayor of Davao.

An overnight vigil to demonstrate public backing for Duterte's drug crackdown was also scheduled in Manila later Saturday.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us