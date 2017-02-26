WORLD
2 MIN READ
Namibian tribal leaders want Germany to pay for genocide
The two countries have been in talks about a joint declaration on the massacres, although Germany has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the mass killings or pay reparations.
Namibian tribal leaders want Germany to pay for genocide
Descendants (2L and 3L) of colonial German general Lothar von Trotha, blamed for a campaign of annihilation during a 1904 uprising in what is now Namibia, led a reconciliation visit in 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2017

A group of Namibians have travelled to Berlin to raise awareness of a long-forgotten genocide.

They're members of the Ovaherero and Nama tribes who were targeted in mass killings by German colonists at the start of the twentieth century.

Namibia says from 1885 to 1903 about a quarter of Ovaherero and Nama lands — thousands of square miles — was taken without compensation by German settlers with the explicit consent of German colonial authorities. They claim German colonial authorities turned a blind eye to rapes by colonists of Ovaherero and Nama women and girls, and the use of forced labour.

Tensions boiled over in early 1904 when the Ovaherero rose up, followed by the Nama, in an insurrection crushed by German imperial troops. At least 100,000 Ovaherero and Nama people died in a campaign of annihilation led by German General Lothar von Trotha.

The killings have now been recognised as genocide by the German parliament, but not yet by the German government.

Representatives of the two indigenous groups have also filed a class action suit in New York against Germany, seeking reparations for the genocide of their peoples by German colonial rulers.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us