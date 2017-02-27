US President Donald Trump's first budget proposal calls for a $54 billion increase in defence spending, White House budget officials told reporters on Monday.

The amount that Trump is proposing to add to the Pentagon budget will be funded by cuts from non-defence programs.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Trump promised to make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history."

Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

US Secretary of Commerce

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Commerce. Ross secured strong support of 72 votes to 27.

His confirmation will allow Trump's administration to start renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico.

Repealing and replacing of Obamacare

In a meeting at the White House with large insurance companies on Monday, Trump said after the increase of the budget, he would focus on another campaign promise - the repealing of Obamacare.

Trump said 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for Obamacare, adding that insurers must all work together to save Americans from the law and try to bring down health care prices.