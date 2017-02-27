WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump wants $54B hike in military spending
Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Trump wants $54B hike in military spending
White House says the US President Donald Trump requested a $54bn increase in defence spending on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump's first budget proposal calls for a $54 billion increase in defence spending, White House budget officials told reporters on Monday.

The amount that Trump is proposing to add to the Pentagon budget will be funded by cuts from non-defence programs.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Trump promised to make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history."

Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

TRT World's Kate Fisher has more from Washington.

US Secretary of Commerce

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Commerce. Ross secured strong support of 72 votes to 27.

His confirmation will allow Trump's administration to start renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico.

Repealing and replacing of Obamacare

In a meeting at the White House with large insurance companies on Monday, Trump said after the increase of the budget, he would focus on another campaign promise - the repealing of Obamacare.

Trump said 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for Obamacare, adding that insurers must all work together to save Americans from the law and try to bring down health care prices.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us