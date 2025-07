President Donald Trump has pledged to scrap his predecessor's healthCare reforms - known as Obamacare. The idea behind the programme was to make health insurance affordable for all Americans.

While more than 10 million people have been insured under the "Obamacare" law, others have found it's made insurance more expensive. And no one knows what to expect under a new plan.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Baltimore.