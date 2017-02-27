WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods kill 3 in Chile, 19 missing
Heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend triggering heavy flooding, mudslides and water outages in the South American country.
Floods kill 3 in Chile, 19 missing
Last April, heavy rains battered the San Jose de Maipo valley in Chile causing severe damage. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

At least three people are dead and 19 others missing after heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend during the country's usually dry summer months. The rains triggered flooding, mudslides and water outages in the South American county.

The flooding in mountain valleys near Chile's capital, Santiago, had stranded 373 people, the Onemi emergency service said late on Sunday.

The fresh water supply for over 4 million households in Santiago has been affected. Aguas Andinas, the company that provides water to the capital, said the rains were hindering repair work.

"Emergency teams are working on the ground to connect with isolated persons and re-establish the water supply wherever possible," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

No impact yet on mining

The latest floods to hit Chile are the second in the past year.

Last April, heavy rains battered the San Jose de Maipo valley, killing one and shutting down production at some of the largest copper mines in the world.

Mining giants Antofagasta, state-owned Codelco, and Anglo American have sizeable deposits in the zone hit by this weekend's rains.

All three said production had so far not been affected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us