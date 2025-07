A film about a group of volunteers called the Syrian Civil Defence - better known as the White Helmets - has won the Oscars award for Best Short Documentary.

The White Helmets is the moving story of the group of volunteers who follow the bombs in Aleppo - trying to save civilian lives trapped by the war in Syria.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from the group's offices in Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.