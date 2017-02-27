CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Protest screening of 'The Salesman' in London draws thousands
Tehran-based director Asghar Farhadi's film won best foreign language film at the 2017 Oscars. Farhadi and his crew boycotted the Hollywood event to protest US President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.
Protest screening of 'The Salesman' in London draws thousands
Sunday's open-air protest screening in iconic Trafalgar Square was the film's premiere in the UK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Thousands of people gathered in central London on Sunday to watch the free open-air screening of The Salesman, an Iranian movie that went on to win the Oscar for best foreign language film later on the same day on the other side of the world in Los Angeles.

The film's Tehran-based director Asghar Farhadi and his crew boycotted the Oscars over US President Donald Trump's travel ban that affected visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.

Instead of attending the award ceremony, Farhadi sent a protest letter which was read by Iranian-American engineer and astronaut Anousheh Ansari, who went on stage to accept the Oscar on behalf of the director.

Taraneh Alidoosti, the lead actor in The Salesman, tweeted her RSVP for the Oscars in January.​

At the screening, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed solidarity with Farhadi, who sent a video message from Tehran to the gathering, thanking the "dear people of London," who came out on a cold and wet day to protest the "the oppressive travel ban of immigrants."

"There are people here from Iran to Iraq, from Shoreditch and Streatham, from Lebanon and London - showing the world that London is open. Open to talent, open to creativity and open to people," Khan, the cosmopolitan city's first Muslim mayor, said.

"At a time when people want to have travel bans, we should talk about welcoming people. At a time when people want to build walls, we should build bridges," he added.

Sunday's screening at iconic Trafalgar Square was the film's first showing in the UK.

TRT World'sMyriam Francois was there and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us