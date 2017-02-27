At least 13 Syrian civilians have been killed by regime air strikes in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib, opposition activists said on Monday.

The latest violence comes as Syria's regime and opposition are trying to seek a solution to end the conflict via UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva which began last week.

Syrian regime strikes targeted a residential building in the northern Ariha town of Idlib on Monday despite a ceasefire brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the Kazakh capital of Astana and came into effect in December.

However, the violence has continued in the country and the warring sides have traded blame while appearing no closer to actual negotiations.

TRT World'sSarah Firth is in Geneva and has more on the talks.

Syrian opposition demands to meet with Russia

The main opposition group at the talks wants to meet Russian envoys to discuss about Moscow's broken ceasefire promises.

"The Russians did not fulfil the ceasefire agreement despite the promises from the highest levels of the Russian delegation," Mohammed Alloush, a negotiator said.

A Russian diplomat who did not confirm the date, said that Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and Middle East director Sergei Vershinin are planning to hold a meeting with the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

On Saturday, suicide bombers stormed two Syrian security offices in the western Syrian city of Homs, killing dozens with gunfire and explosions.

After the attack, the UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura said in a statement that "spoilers were always expected, and should continue to be expected, to try to influence the proceedings of the talks. It is in the interest of all parties who are against terrorism and are committed to a political process in Syria not to allow these attempts to succeed."

De Mistura has so far talked to the two sides separately.

He will meet with the opposition later on Monday and set to meet with the representatives of the regime on Tuesday to shape the future of the talks.